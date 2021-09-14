How NFTs Are Eagerly Awaiting The Right Platform To Shine.

The NFT market is the most recent blockchain application to pique the interest of both investors and collectors. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher utilized their NFTs as tickets to access their hilarious new cartoon Stoner Cats, while William Shatner made an NFT of a dental X-ray of his teeth – so there. NFTs, according to their adherents, are a new kind of digital art and media ownership that unites artists and celebrities with their fans while also providing astute investors and collectors with a new “digital antique” to acquire. Others shake their heads in disbelief when they learn that 24×24 JPEG pixel photographs can be worth $7 million.

An NFT is a certificate of ownership over digital media that is recorded on the blockchain. When an NFT is created, a permanent record of it is created on the blockchain. That record, like a regular token, can be transferred to whatever wallet pays for it. Of course, while a photograph or piece of digital media can be copied in the same way that all computer files can, only one person possesses the “code” that proves their wallet is the genuine owner of the item. This “code” is where the value is kept. Consider it the Mona Lisa. Hundreds of thousands of Mona Lisa prints exist in every format imaginable, yet the original can only be found in the Louvre. For digital media, NFTs provide the same benefits.

Individual artists have had success minting and selling their photographs as NFTs, while celebrities and individuals have auctioned off their digital clothing for large sums of money. Jack Dorsey’s first tweet was reportedly sold for $2.9 million. The creation of collections, on the other hand, has been the main growth engine in the NFT arena. The now-legendary Cryptopunks made these famous, and they’ve set the market’s present tone.

The Cryptopunks, like many other collections before them, are a collection of 10,000 generative pieces of art that are generated randomly from a set of art assets fed into an algorithm. They've become extremely popular, and as a result, extremely precious. Although they don't appear to be much, Visa paid $150,000 for their own Cryptopunk, which was one of the collection's outliers.