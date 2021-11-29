How much money does Jack Dorsey have? The CEO of Twitter is stepping down.

The stock of Twitter (TWTR) soared when it was announced that Jack Dorsey will be stepping down as CEO on Monday. Shortly later, Twitter formally confirmed the news.

CNBC was the first to report on Dorsey’s decision to stand down. Reuters and Bloomberg also reported that Dorsey was stepping down, citing sources.

According to Forbes, Dorsey is the CEO of both Twitter and the digital payment company Square, and has a net worth of $11.7 billion as of Monday. Since 2009, he has been the CEO of Square.

Dorsey will be succeeded as Twitter CEO and a member of the Board of Directors by Parag Agrawal, who will take over immediately. Dorsey will remain on the Board of Directors until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, when his term will come to an end.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I feel the company is ready to move away from its founders,” Dorsey stated in a statement.

Agrawal has worked for Twitter for almost a decade and has been the company’s chief technical officer since 2017.

According to CNBC, Elliott Management, a Twitter shareholder, was looking to replace Dorsey as CEO in 2020 before reaching an agreement with the company’s management.

Elliott Management founder and billionaire investor Paul Singer also questioned Dorsey’s ability to lead both Twitter and Square, urging him to resign as CEO of one of the public firms.

Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006 and served as its CEO until 2008, before rejoining in 2015.

“I love twitter,” Dorsey tweeted early Sunday, ahead of the big reveal.

Twitter is my favorite social media platform.

According to CNBC, the social media network has set a goal of reaching 315 million monetizable daily active users by the end of 2023, as well as doubling its yearly revenue.

Twitter’s stock was trading at $49.20 at 11:02 a.m. EST on Monday, up $2.13 or 4.53 percent.