How Many People Are Affected When A FedEx Driver Dumps Hundreds Of Packages Before The Holidays?

After a FedEx driver opted to dump them, hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered in a gully 40 miles northeast of Birmingham, Ala., last week.

Despite the fact that many people have experienced shipping issues as a result of pandemic and supply chain-related delays and shortages, this delay is regarded as unlawful. Over 400 dumped packages were reported by local authorities in Blount County, who attended to the incident, which was on private property.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or reasons to the public. The local sheriff’s office has been updating their Facebook page with information on the case.

“Investigators found that the driver discarded at least six times, making FedEx the victim of six separate Theft of Property investigations. At this time, detectives are attempting to work on the cases of approximately 450 individuals, some of whom live in Blount County and others who do not. “This will not be a simple or quick issue to resolve,” said a Facebook post made at 9:13 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

“In addition to collaborating with law authorities, we have evaluated this matter and can confirm that the individual involved is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground,” FedEx said in a statement to CBS42.

On the ground, cleanup and recovery efforts are ongoing, with FedEx trucks arriving last week to retrieve items and attempt to restore them to their rightful owners. Pictures from the cleanup and recovery effort, including damaged boxes, are posted on the Facebook page. The investigation is still underway.