How Homeowner-Private-Sector Partnerships Can Help Solve The Rent Crisis

So far this year, the typical rent has increased by more than 13%, greatly exceeding both salary growth and the average 3% increase in the years leading up to the pandemic.

Rents have risen to the point where only 7% of counties in the United States can currently afford one-bedroom apartments for full-time minimum-wage workers. Even for firmly middle-class young professionals, renting a house or apartment by themselves in major cities like New York or San Francisco is sometimes absolutely unaffordable, both financially and emotionally. Many people opt to live with roommates not only to save money, but also because of the social benefits they give. In reality, 7.5 percent of 25-34-year-olds now live with non-family roommates, up from 4.3 percent in 1990.

Buying a home is also out of reach for tens of millions of people due to rising home prices. As a result, people are renting for considerably longer periods of time than previous generations, creating competition for rentals in desirable areas.

There is a solution to the rent affordability dilemma, and it isn’t the one that most housing experts recommend.

Experts in housing policy and campaigners concerned about making rents more affordable have called for looser zoning restrictions for decades. This would allow developers to build more apartments in popular areas, increasing housing supply and driving rents down.

It’s a simple idea that’s nearly impossible to achieve politically. Existing homeowners frequently speak out against new construction projects, fearing that it will drop property prices, increase traffic, worsen crowding at neighborhood parks and schools, and reduce residents’ quality of life. Zoning boards tend to cater to these worried homeowners, who vote at considerably higher rates than renters in local elections.

This dynamic hasn’t altered in decades, and it’s not going to change anytime soon. Consider the current political squabbles about housing in California, which is notorious for having some of the highest rents in the country. Despite activists’ hopes that 2020 would be the “year of home production,” five distinct proposals aimed at boosting house building died in the state legislature last year. The so-called YIMBYs (“yes in my backyard”), who advocate for a big increase in new construction, haven’t fared any better elsewhere. Between 1968 and 2000, the housing stock increased at an annual pace of 1.7 percent on average. Housing supply, on the other hand, has only increased by 0.7 percent per year on average over the last decade, barely keeping up with demand. The entire country. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.