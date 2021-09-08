How Electric Car Charging Infrastructure Could Put a Stop to Biden’s Green Future Plan

President Joe Biden has described his vision of a green future since the beginning of his campaign, predicting that by 2030, half of all new automobiles sold will be electric. However, Biden’s green dream may be cut short if there aren’t enough charging stations to accommodate all of the electric cars and trucks.

During the September 2020 Presidential Debate, Biden said, “We’re going to make sure that we’re able to take the federal fleet and turn it into a fleet that’s run on – they’re electric vehicles.” “To make sure we can do that, we’re going to place 500,000 charging stations on all of the future roadways we’re going to build.”

However, there are about 110,000 public charging stations in the United States, and energy and auto experts told The New York Times that if Biden intends to meet his electric car sales goal, the number of public charging stations will have to be increased by at least five to ten times.

Long-distance drivers and those who live in flats and do not have access to a personal charging station in their garage would benefit from charging stations.

Current electric vehicles can only drive a few hundred miles on a full charge before needing to recharge for 20 to 40 minutes.

According to Asad Hussain, a senior analyst at the research firm PitchBook, “EV charging infrastructure is the single biggest hurdle to E.V. adoption.” “If you talk to someone on the fence about getting an E.V., the number one concern they have is range anxiety.”

What is preventing the construction of more charging stations? Money.

The New York Times pointed out that demand for electric cars isn’t high enough to make charging stations profitable, and that constructing the requisite number of charging stations would cost billions more than the $7.5 billion allocated to infrastructure.

According to the Wall Street Journal, 42 percent of existing charging stations are concentrated in California, where demand is strongest.

As a result, a huge portion of the country has few or no charging stations.

"California is not a mature market, but it is a market that can operate from a business standpoint," says Cathy Zoi, CEO of the charging company.