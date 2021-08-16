How Did The Taliban Quickly Take Over Afghanistan?

The Taliban’s surprise and quick takeover of Afghanistan was the product of a relentless campaign to force surrenders and cut agreements, as well as their fighting strength.

Threats and lures were blended in with propaganda and psychological warfare as the militants conquered city after city – some without firing a shot – eventually conquering Kabul, the capital.

What caused this to happen?

Washington and Kabul were optimistic that the Afghan forces would put up a solid fight against the Taliban as foreign troops began their final pullout in May.

Afghan forces were powerful on paper, with over 300,000 people and multibillion-dollar weaponry far superior to the Taliban’s arsenal.

For years, they had been plagued by corruption, weak leadership, a lack of training, and low morale. Desertions were rampant, and US government inspectors had long warned that the force would not be able to sustain itself.

In some regions, such as Lashkar Gah in the south, Afghan forces put up a good fight against the Taliban this summer, but they now face the Taliban without regular US air attacks and military backing.

Many soldiers and sometimes entire regiments defected or surrendered when confronted with the smaller but more motivated and organized enemy, allowing the revolutionaries to conquer city after city.

The seeds of the collapse were planted last year when Washington agreed to remove its forces altogether in exchange for a cease-fire with the militants.

It marked the start of the Taliban’s victory after nearly two decades of fighting. It was betrayal and abandonment for many demoralized Afghans.

They continued to assault government forces, but began to mix them in with targeted deaths of journalists and human rights activists, instilling fear in the public.

In their media and psychological operations, they also promoted a narrative of Taliban victory as inevitable.

Text messages were apparently sent to soldiers and local leaders in some places, asking them to surrender or cooperate with the Taliban to escape a worse destiny.

Many were offered safe passage if they didn’t fight, while others were contacted by tribal and local elders.

Many of Afghanistan’s famous – and notorious – warlords rallied their militias and threatened the Taliban with a black eye if they invaded their cities, as Afghan forces were unable to fight off the Taliban advances.

The writing was on the wall for the warlords as well, with faith in the Afghan government’s ability to exist, let alone hold off the militants, plummeting.

Their cities were taken over without a fight. In the western city of Herat, warlord Ismail Khan was.