‘How come we can’t study?’ – Afghan girls are still not allowed to attend school.

When an Islamic State bomb strike on her girls’ school in May murdered hundreds of her friends, Afghan schoolgirl Amena was determined to complete her education.

She is now barred from attending classes, along with the majority of secondary school females in the country, after the Taliban’s hardline administration barred them from returning to class a month ago.

“I wanted to study, see my friends, and have a great future, but I can’t anymore,” Amena, 16, told AFP from her house in western Kabul.

“I’m in a bad mood because of this issue. I’ve been depressed and outraged since the Taliban arrived.” Afghanistan’s new Islamist leadership ordered male instructors and boys aged 13 and up to return to secondary schools on September 18, restarting an academic year that had been cut short due to fighting and the Covid-19 outbreak.

Women teachers and female students, on the other hand, were not mentioned.

Later, the Taliban indicated older girls might return to secondary schools, which were already mostly divided by gender, but only if security and further segregation under their interpretation of Islamic law could be guaranteed.

There have been reports of girls returning to a few high schools, such as in Kunduz province, where the Taliban staged a rally to urge the return.

According to a top UNICEF official, the de facto Taliban education minister promised the UN children’s body that a framework to let all females to attend secondary school will be announced soon.

However, the great majority of students are currently forbidden from attending classes in the country’s 39 million-strong metropolis, Kabul.

In the meantime, primary schools have reopened to all children, and women can attend private institutions with stringent limitations on their clothing and movement.

Amena lives just a few blocks from her high school, Sayed Al-Shuhada, where 85 people, mostly young girls, were killed in a bombing in May.

Amena’s tears welled up as she stated, “Innocent females were slaughtered.”

“I seen the dying and injured girls firsthand.

“However, I still desired to return to school.”

Amena would be in Grade 10 studying biology and other subjects she enjoys, but she is instead trapped indoors with a handful of books doing “nothing extraordinary.”

The adolescent said she wanted to be a journalist but that she now has “no hope in Afghanistan.”

Her siblings assist her at home, and she receives lessons from a psychologist who visits her younger sister, who is still traumatized as a result of the school incident.

