How China’s New Data Law Will Disrupt the Already Overburdened Supply Chain This Holiday Season

China’s new data privacy law went into effect in early November, and it has already had an impact on the global supply chain. According to Reuters, some Chinese companies have ceased supplying data that international shippers require to traverse supply chains as a result of the new regulation.

The rule, known as China’s Personal Information Protection Law, prevents foreign corporations from accessing data that shippers need to understand cargo levels so that they can plan their itineraries to avoid congested ports and cut down on the amount of time ships spend waiting for cargo.

The Chinese government now has more power to regulate how local and foreign firms collect and share Chinese data under the new law. While the rule does not expressly mention shipping businesses, according to Reuters, Chinese enterprises are functioning within its parameters.

The regulation, according to representatives from MarineTraffic, which provides information on ship movements throughout the world, has had an impact. With China producing so much of the world’s manufactured products, Anastassis Touros, a leader at MarineTraffic who manages the Automatic Identification System (AIS) that pinpoints ship whereabouts, warned that the law’s implications might be far-reaching.

“If this continues, there will be a significant impact in terms of worldwide awareness,” Touros told Reuters. “This is especially true as we approach the hectic Christmas season, when supply chains are already experiencing major challenges all over the world.” “All of a sudden, we don’t know when and from where ships are leaving, and we don’t have the complete picture of port congestion that AIS provides.” In the United States, merchandise have been delayed in ports as scores of ships have remained parked, unable to unload their cargo while truckers arrive to convey the goods to their next destination. In mid-October, David Dollar of the Brookings Institution told The Washington Newsday that this was mostly due to a truck driver shortage. He stated at the time that he believed supply chain concerns were not primarily caused by events outside.

According to Reuters, the level of shipping data in China’s waterways plummeted by between October 28 and November 15. This is a condensed version of the information.