How Business Can Assist in the Fight Against Polarization

It’s frightening to observe how numb we’ve grown to the growing threat of political polarization to our national security, economic stability, public health, and democracy’s integrity.

As Americans, we must choose between being immobilized by the depth and enormity of our real and perceived differences, or seizing the chances given by each new crises to break the vicious cycle. Many of the same factors that got us here can help us get out, but we must first wake up and face the reality.

The seriousness of this crisis is evident all around us.

Consider the studies of congressional voting activity that suggest our government is more polarized than it was immediately after the Civil War, as if all the yelling on social media wasn’t enough.

According to Pew Research Center polls, people are paying more heed to party-line viewpoints and less attention to the specific elements that drive our most controversial problems.

These are just a few of the indicators that we are experiencing negative partisanship, which means we are less affiliated with our own party or philosophy than we are with the other side.

The key to breaking this loop is to avoid examining its sources in search of a single solution.

There are simply too many things at play.

Some are based on personal psychology, such as ethnocentric or tribal tendencies, confirmation bias, physiological differences in danger sensitivity, or even the prioritizing of shared values such as loyalty, authority, purity, compassion, and fairness.

Others are concerned with group dynamics like conformity, extremism, and exclusion. We find ourselves in various places within our society’s structure, each with our own set of conventions, suspicions, and grudges against one another.

Following the data on polarization, we can see that after decades of bipartisan cooperation, the steep ascent to this new high point of divide began around the same time as the FECA amendments and FEC actions brought in the era of “soft money,” followed by the 24-hour news cycle.

It’s no surprise that this situation has suddenly become immensely worse as people become increasingly engulfed in insulated information silos, driven by algorithms and media companies’ desire to maximize revenues.

Surprisingly, it may be the escalation of the problem that provides the answer.

