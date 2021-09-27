How big is TikTok’s user base? The number of people using a social media app in the world is staggering.

TikTok, a video-sharing app, said in a blog post on Monday that it had one billion monthly users worldwide.

“Because of our creators’ inventiveness and sincerity, TikTok has become a beloved part of life for people all over the world,” the Chinese-owned firm said in the statement. “The potential of our worldwide community to reach millions of people across generations is astounding. Culture genuinely begins on TikTok, from music, food, beauty, and fashion to art, causes, and everything in between.”

This indicates that almost one out of every seven people on the planet is swiping through the app on their smartphones.

In September of 2016, TikTok was launched. According to CNBC, the app had 55 million users as of January 2018.

Its platform grew rapidly throughout the past year, when users were stranded at home with few entertainment options owing to pandemic-related lockdowns. TikTok revealed its almost 700 million active global users in August when it provided its first full monthly active user figures. It increased by 300 million in a month.

Despite a recent investigation alleging that TikTok leads youngsters down a rabbit hole of drug-related and sexually graphic content, the app continues to grow.