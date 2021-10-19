How Alexander Mamasidikov’s Prominent Career Led To MinePlex

Most businesspeople aspire to have the kind of illustrious career that Alexander Mamasidikov has had. The entrepreneur has dabbled in a variety of fields throughout the years, including marketing, populism, activism, technology, and analysis.

Working on MinePlex, a CrossFi bank that opened a year ago and has been making headlines ever since, has kept him busy. MinePlex has put out a number of digital banking capabilities in the year it’s been around, including cryptocurrency sending, receiving, and spending, commodity staking, classic staking, and so on.

While most people would be burned out after all of these jobs and starting a new firm, Mamasidikov believes that his diverse work background has equipped him to lead MinePlex.

“As someone who has worked in the crypto sector for a long time, I’ve seen the necessity for specific goods that users require on a daily basis. I recognized how critical it is to shift the blockchain and cryptocurrency application vector. It is critical to not only come up with a good idea and manage risks, but also to work hard. As a result, we’ve gathered the best of modern and are doing everything we can,” Mamasidikov says, adding, “Traditional finance has long proved its antiquated method, not only in dealing with clients.” Cross-border transfers are essentially non-existent, and there is a great deal of bureaucracy and exorbitant fees. Before spending the money that is deposited every day, the bank does not question the client. Bank loans with high interest rates have no alternatives. MinePlex’s CrossFi stands for Cross Finance. Traditional financial tools are combined with blockchain technology in this project. It also addresses the issue of the crypto market’s unpredictability, allowing users to use cryptocurrency alongside money on a daily basis. There was a need, and there was a solution.” MinePlex recently had an event in Dubai with over 150 attendees when the first features of its forthcoming edition, MinePlex 2.0, were revealed. The MinePlex crypto card was also unveiled in public, along with a demonstration of its inner workings and functions.

The card is part of a new relationship between MinePlex and Dzing Finance Ltd that will see MinePlex integrated with the Mastercard payment system, allowing for easy money transfers around the world. This functionality has been critical not only to MinePlex, but also to the advancement of the crypto sector in general.