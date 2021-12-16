Housing starts in November are up from October’s lows.

On Thursday, the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Home and Urban Development released the November residential construction statistics, revealing that monthly housing starts increased from October’s decline.

According to the data, house starts in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 1.68 million. Housing starts decreased to 1.5 million in October, down 0.7 percent from September and below the 1.576 million anticipated.

The November SAAR of 1.68 million represents an increase of 11.8 percent over October’s figures. In November 2020, the SAAR for housing starts increased by 8.3 percent from last year’s 1.6 million.

The amount of building permits issued in November was 1.71 million, up 3.6 percent from October’s 1.65 million and 0.9 percent more than the 1.7 million issued in November 2020 previous year.

The Builder Application Survey (BAS) data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) for November 2021, however, shows that the number of new mortgage applications fell by an unadjusted 2.2 percent from a year ago. Applications fell by 3% in November compared to October.

“A competitive buying market, combined with increased building materials costs, have been pushing sales prices upward,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting.

“New house sales had a robust month,” Kan said, “with more homebuyers opting for newly built homes… MBA’s November estimate for new home sales is the highest for the month since the survey began in 2012.”

“With housing demand steady and current home inventory too low, home construction should continue at a healthy pace in 2022, according to NAHB predictions,” writes Robert Dietz, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist for the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

However, supply chain concerns continue to plague the business, driving up prices, although these issues should be resolved soon. To deal with labor shortages, industry growth, and retirements, the NAHB estimates that the home building industry will need to hire 740,000 workers every year.