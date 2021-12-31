Hospital staff absences in England have increased in tandem with virus outbreaks.

According to data released on Friday, hospital worker absences due to Covid have more than doubled in a month in England, putting a burden on beds as the virus spreads.

According to NHS England, the number of hospital employees who were unwell or self-isolated as a result of the virus increased from 11,375 on November 29 to 24,362 on December 26.

National medical director Stephen Powis cautioned that “sharply increasing staff absences” combine with “a 10-month peak for the number of patients.”

On Wednesday, the number of Covid patients in hospital in the United Kingdom reached 11,898, the highest level since early March and a 40 percent increase in a week.

“We don’t know the full extent of the rising omicron cases yet,” Powis admitted. “The NHS is on high alert, and workers are bracing for the worst.”

With a mortality toll of 148,421, the United Kingdom is one of Europe’s worst-affected countries.

NHS England has already begun constructing makeshift field hospitals to handle any potential inpatient overflow if main hospitals become overcrowded.

It intends to make up to 4,000 “super-surge beds” available, some of which will be housed in existing hospital facilities such as gyms or teaching centers.

It’s also attempting to free up hospital beds by transferring medically fit patients to nursing homes, hospices, and even hotels.

Despite the spike in instances, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided not to impose virus restrictions in England over the holiday season, unlike the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The prime minister is focusing on encouraging people to get booster shots, which have been given to more than 33 million people so far.

He advised people to “make it your New Year’s resolution — far easier than losing weight or maintaining a diary” in a New Year’s Eve address.

Pfizer’s new antiviral tablet for over-18s was also authorized by the UK medical authority MHRA on Friday.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the Paxlovid pill for high-risk people with Covid last week for those aged 12 and up.

Clinical trials, according to Pfizer, show that the pill reduces hospitalization and fatalities in at-risk persons by over 90%.

The UK government revealed earlier this month that it had inked agreements to purchase more than 4 million courses of Paxlovid from Pfizer and molnupiravir from Merck/MSD in the United States.