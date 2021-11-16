Hong Kong’s leader defends the US Bank CEO’s exemption from quarantine.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s leader defended allowing JP Morgan Chase’s CEO to bypass a three-week Covid quarantine imposed on most other visitors, claiming that he worked for “a very big bank.”

Hong Kong also revealed that more than 100 cargo pilots had been forced into mandatory quarantine, putting the city at risk of running out of pilots.

Even as the foreign business hub tightens restrictions to adhere to China’s “zero-Covid” approach, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon landed on Monday for a 32-hour whirlwind tour without having to travel through the regular 21-day hotel quarantine.

Earlier this year, the CEO of HSBC was forced to resign.