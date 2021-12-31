Hong Kong’s gains are fueled by Chinese technology stocks.

Hong Kong’s stock market began the day with robust gains, as surging Chinese tech firms helped it overcome a modest start from Wall Street on the year’s final trading day.

The benchmark Hang Seng index was up 2% in early trade on a day when many Asian bourses were closed for national holidays, including Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Alibaba, a Hangzhou-based conglomerate, was up more than 9%, while food delivery site Meituan was up more than 5%, propelling the Hang Seng tech index over gains of 4% in a holiday-shortened trading day.

The daily advances signaled some good news at the end of a difficult year for several Chinese IT behemoths, who have been pummeled by Beijing’s efforts to rein in their disproportionate power over the world’s second-largest economy.

Artificial intelligence start-up in China SenseTime extended its advances in early trade after a positive Hong Kong debut on Thursday.

Its excellent start comes despite the US placing it on a no-fly list for allegedly aiding human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang province.

Shanghai was up a smidgeon, while Sydney and Wellington were down a smidgeon.

Global stocks were neutral the prior trading day as markets considered efforts to reduce the health and economic effects of the latest fast-spreading Covid-19 outbreak.

The Omicron variation has resulted in a surge in Covid-19 caseloads around the world, but markets have remained optimistic in the face of evidence that suggests the health impacts will be milder than with previous variants.

Both Paris and Frankfurt rose, while London sank, and Wall Street’s rise came to a halt, with the Dow and S&P 500 indexes retreating from all-time highs.

“Worries about the Omicron version have subsided, but the rate at which it is spreading is dampening mood,” Charles Schwab analysts noted.

“As we go forward to 2022, the gains will probably be more moderate than they have been in the past year or so,” Jason Pride, Glenmede’s chief investment officer for private wealth, told Bloomberg Television.

“We’re still in the recovery from the pandemic,” he said, adding that there was grounds for optimism.

At 28,791.71, Tokyo – Nikkei 225 is closed for the public holiday.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.92 percent to 23,556.13.

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.42 percent at 3,634.36Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1320 from $1.1329Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3499 from $1.3498Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.85 pence from 83.92 pencePound/dollar: UP at $1.3499 from $1.3498Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3499 from $1.3498

Dollar/yen: 115.09 yen is higher than 115.07 yen.

At $76.26 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 0.95 percent.

Brent crude from the North Sea: The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.