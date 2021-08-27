Hong Kongers Race To Archive Democracy Movement Through Digital Dissent

As visible symbols of their resistance, such as an opposition newspaper and a museum, are scrubbed off the city’s streets, Hong Kong activists are working in the shadows to preserve digital copies of their democracy campaign.

Finally, food safety inspectors completed Hong Kong’s museum dedicated to those died in the 1989 Tiananmen Square demonstrations – the sole memorial of its type in China to victims of the repression.

Its exhibits detailed Beijing’s decision to use tanks to disperse democracy protesters in the Chinese capital, as well as Hong Kong’s three-decade tradition of holding yearly candlelight vigils for those died.

However, officials from the city’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department paid a visit in early June and determined that the venue, which had been up and closed for years, lacked the proper license.

The move came as little surprise to many, given that the city’s Tiananmen Square vigils had been virtually outlawed by officials since last year.

That’s why, in the past year, dissident Chinese author Chang Ping, a former student leader in 1989, led a group of anonymous activists to construct an online replica of the museum.

“We wish to preserve the spirit of Hong Kong’s 30-year candlelight commemoration, which was an unprecedented act of resistance in human history,” Chang said via phone from his home in Germany to AFP.

After massive democracy protests two years ago, the online museum project is just one of many where internet has become a place to preserve remains of a city that is being remolded in authoritarian China’s own image.

The Hong Kong Alliance, which administered the museum and organized the yearly Tiananmen Square vigils, was well aware that they would not make it, especially after China passed a security law last year criminalizing much dissent.

The alliance is on the verge of disbanding after raising HK$1.6 million ($215,000) to build a virtual Noah’s Ark for their movement.

Other projects required significantly less planning time.

Early this year, Chris Wong, a software developer who requested anonymity, rushed to rally coders to save what they could of the city’s outspoken pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid.

Jimmy Lai, the company’s rich owner, was already in jail on national security charges for lobbying for sanctions against China.

However, in early June, police utilized the national security statute to freeze the paper’s assets, and it fell in less than a week.

