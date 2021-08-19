Hong Kong residents plead guilty to a charge of endangering national security by making sanctions calls.

In a case tied to jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, two Hong Kongers pleaded guilty on Thursday under the city’s national security statute to being part of a group that advocated for international sanctions against China.

Last year, China enacted the broad security ordinance in Hong Kong to suppress dissent after the financial center was rocked by massive and often violent democracy rallies.

More than 130 people have been arrested as a result of the law, including several of the city’s most well-known democracy activists.

On Thursday, democracy activist Andy Li, 31, and paralegal Chan Tsz-wah, 30, pleaded guilty to “colluding with foreign forces to undermine China’s national security.”

Prosecutors claimed they were members of a gang that coordinated the publication of advertisements and articles in foreign media advocating for China to be sanctioned.

Prior to their plea, both were held in jail.

Little has been heard in open court about the case against the two, although they are tied to Lai, a detained pro-democracy media tycoon who faces the same national security allegation.

Authorities have charged Lai, 73, with organizing a “criminal gang” that advocated for international sanctions against China in response to the country’s crackdown in Hong Kong.

Prosecutors delivered a summary of the charges against the two defendants at Thursday’s hearing.

They accused Lai and his American assistant Mark Simon of being the syndicate’s “masterminds and financial backing behind the scenes and at the top level.”

Chan is said to have given Li Lai and Simon’s orders.

Simon fled Hong Kong last year and has previously called the prosecution of Lai and others a political witch hunt against Beijing dissidents.

Apple Daily, Lai’s popular daily, was shut down in June after authorities utilized the security statute to freeze the tabloid’s assets over the nature of its reporting.

Last summer, Li was one of 12 Hong Kong residents who attempted but failed to evacuate the city by speedboat to Taiwan.

They were apprehended by the Chinese coast guard and detained in custody until they were found guilty of illegal border crossing in a private court.

The trio was eventually taken into custody in Hong Kong.

The prosecution has dropped charges against Li and Chan for assisting offenders in the fugitives case after the two pled guilty to collusion charges.

Following their plea, the two were remanded in detention, with the next hearing set for January of next year.

The case against Lai and his co-defendants has not yet been heard in court.