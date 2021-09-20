Hong Kong Leads Asian Sell-off As Evergrande Fears Spread.

Asian markets fell Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of a weakness in the global recovery.

Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default.

Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling.

Hong Kong finished the morning about 4% lower, with Evergrande down almost 17% and New World Development and Henderson Land both down more than 10%.

Analyst Philip Tse, of BOCOM International Holdings, warned “there will be further downside” unless leaders give a clear signal on Evergrande or ease up on their clampdown on the real estate sector.

Despite the growing crisis, the government has yet to step in to prevent Evergrande from going under.

Analysts say that, while leaders are looking to curb excessive risk-taking, they will probably work to prevent the issue from becoming unmanageable.

“The central government’s priority of social stability makes restructuring with haircuts for debt holders more likely, but spillovers to other listed property developers mean there will almost certainly be a real economy impact on the real estate sector,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

“It’s uncertain how much Evergrande slows the growing momentum.”

The sale was also seen in other parts of Asia.

Sydney was down two percent, with miners also being hammered by a plunge in iron ore prices, while Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta were also down. For the holidays, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Taipei were all closed.

The selling followed another loss on Wall Street, where investors are tracking the progress of Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar spending bills, while there is unease that lawmakers have yet to raise the US debt ceiling, risking the country defaulting on its own obligations.

The Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week is being widely watched, with some analysts speculating that it will set a timeframe for phasing out its massive bond-buying program, which was implemented last year to help the economy and stock markets.

Officials have flagged they will begin tapering by the end of the year in order to keep a lid on inflation, though it is yet to indicate by how much. Washington Newsday Brief News.