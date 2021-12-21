Hong Kong has added the United Kingdom to the government’s virus quarantine list.

From Tuesday, visitors to Hong Kong from the United Kingdom will be required to first quarantine in a government camp, joining 12 African countries and the United States on the city’s hardest entry rung.

Hong Kong has maintained some of the world’s harshest quarantine regulations during the coronavirus pandemic, measures that have kept infections at bay but isolated the finance powerhouse.

Since the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variety, which has spread fast around the world in the previous few weeks, those regulations have been tightened even more.

Before being allowed out of Hong Kong, most visitors must stay in a hotel for 21 days and be tested frequently.

People from countries with high Omicron infection rates, on the other hand, must spend the first four days of their quarantine in a government-run camp before continuing their isolation in a hotel.

From midnight on Tuesday, the United Kingdom was added to that list.

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, the United States, Zambia, and Zimbabwe round up the top tier.

Hong Kong has likewise toughened its aviation regulations.

A 14-day ban will be imposed on any airline that takes in four or more passengers with the coronavirus on a route in a seven-day period.

The laws are causing airlines new issues as they prepare for the traditionally busy Christmas travel season.

Some airlines, such as British Airways and Swiss Air, have stopped flying to Hong Kong entirely out of fear of their crews being quarantined.

Cathay Pacific has been rocked by a wave of pilot resignations, according to AFP, with employees citing weariness and growing discontent as reasons.

Over the weekend, the CEO of Qatar Airways, one of Cathay’s major shareholders, warned that Hong Kong’s aviation restrictions were “killing” the sector.

Hong Kong has linked its fortunes to China’s zero-Covid plan, making it clear that resuming travel with the mainland must take precedence over the rest of the globe.

The city hasn’t seen a local breakout in months because to the rigorous measures.