Hong Kong critics have been warned by the United Kingdom to avoid extradition to China, according to a campaigner.

Because of Hong Kong’s national security regulations, Britain has urged him and other Beijing critics to avoid traveling to nations that have an extradition arrangement with China, according to a senior rights campaigner.

With a national security law that has outlawed widespread dissent and decimated Hong Kong’s democracy movement, China is remaking the city-state in its own authoritarian image.

Beijing claims universal jurisdiction over the security law, which means it may prosecute anyone for alleged crimes regardless of nationality or location.

Bill Browder, a British citizen born in the United States who has advocated for international sanctions against numerous countries, claimed the British Foreign Office recently told him and other campaigners that if they traveled to countries ready to send suspects to China, Beijing may target them.

“They told me I needed to be aware of the nations that still have extradition treaties with Hong Kong and China, and then they read off a list of those countries,” Browder told AFP.

China has extradition treaties with around 60 nations, ranging from democracies like Spain to totalitarian regimes like Iran.

After the security bill was passed, nine western nations canceled extradition arrangements with Hong Kong, primarily due to its extraterritorial claims.

So far, Chinese officials have not made any public extradition demands under Hong Kong’s national security statute, despite citing it in a failed attempt to get a website hosted in Israel erase information.

Browder said the contact was prompted by his name emerging in a Hong Kong “foreign collusion” investigation involving jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, among others.

Because they pushed for sanctions through his Apple Daily newspaper, which folded when its assets were impounded under the security statute, Hong Kong police have charged Lai and some of his journalists with collaboration.

“The substance of the conversation was that they wanted to let me know my name was in the document and that Hong Kong’s national security statute doesn’t just apply to Hong Kong residents; it also applies globally and to foreigners,” Browder said, adding that officials were phoning others included on the list.

The Foreign Office stated that it “cannot comment on the topic of a private meeting.”

The United Kingdom has explicitly stated that the national security statute applies to acts “both inside and outside of Hong Kong.”