Honduras’ new President Castro faces a difficult road ahead.

Xiomara Castro will face a tough array of problems once her projected election victory is certified, making her Honduras’ first female president.

Experts predict Castro’s 20-point lead is “irreversible” with more than half of the votes tabulated.

AFP examines the most difficult challenges Castro is likely to face as president of a country plagued by gang violence, drug trafficking, corruption, and widespread poverty.

Honduras ranks 157th out of 180 nations in Transparency International’s corruption perception index, making it one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

In 2020, Honduras’ anti-corruption effort suffered many setbacks under outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

A regional anti-corruption commission was dismantled first, then Congress passed a new criminal law that reduced graft penalties, and ultimately, a special appeals court rejected charges against almost two dozen people suspected of embezzling $12 million in public funds.

A new penal code, dubbed the impunity law, went into force earlier this year, making it more difficult to prosecute people for wrongdoing.

According to Victor Meza, head of the Honduran Documentation Center, a democracy-promoting NGO, Castro’s first duty will be to overturn “all those laws and legislative amendments that previously permitted the current government to shield corrupt officials.”

But it’s a struggle she won’t be able to win on her own.

According to Gustavo Irias, executive director of the Center for Democracy Studies, “the issue of corruption and impunity is so severe that it requires outside actors to deconstruct it.”

Since October 2018, more than a dozen migrant caravans have set out from Honduras in the hopes of reaching the United States.

Thousands of individuals were involved in some of these, and former US President Donald Trump threatened to use the military to stop them.

In the year 2021, 50,000 Honduran migrants were deported from the United States or Mexico.

Job creation is the most important solution.

In its campaign, Castro’s LIBRE party recognized “lack of employment as one of the most serious elements in the population expulsion.”

The issue, according to political expert Raul Pineda, is that even educated people are unable to find work.

“They leave Honduras because there are no opportunities” in the country.

Jobs were particularly heavily struck by the Covid epidemic, with unemployment nearly doubling from 5.7 percent in 2019 to 10.9 percent in 2020.

Approximately 59 percent of the population is poor.

Drug trafficking has become a major issue.