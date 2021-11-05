Honda’s profit forecast has been lowered due to a chip shortage.

Honda cut its annual profit prediction on Friday, saying that the chip scarcity and supply-chain concerns plaguing automakers around the world will not be resolved anytime soon.

The news came as the company reported a decline in net profit in the July-September quarter, despite improved results in the prior three months boosting first-half net profit.

“The external business climate will continue challenging during this fiscal year,” the company stated in a statement, citing the comeback of Covid-19, a supply shortfall of some products, particularly semiconductors, and a rise in raw material costs.

The results came a day after Toyota raised its annual profit projection despite having to decrease production due to a global scarcity of semiconductors, which are critical components in contemporary automobiles.

Honda decreased its net profit prediction for 2012-22 to 555 billion yen ($4.8 billion) from 670 billion yen previously.

In the second quarter, net earnings fell by 31% year over year.

However, first-half results were better, with a net profit of 389.2 billion yen, up 143 percent over the same six-month period previous year.

Operating profit increased 161% to 442.1 billion yen in the first half.

After the first six months of 2020-21 were “heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Honda noted, “this was mostly owing to the positive effect of higher unit sales, cost reduction initiatives, and favorable currency effects.”

However, it cut its full-year operational outlook from 780 billion yen to 660 billion yen on sales of 14.6 trillion yen, down from 780 billion yen and 15.45 trillion yen.

Due to the chip scarcity, many automakers have been forced to reduce or suspend manufacturing.

Last week, GM and Ford both reported lower profitability as a result of the chip shortfall, and both companies warned that shortages would last until 2022.

Volkswagen also reported a drop in underlying earnings in the third quarter, owing to a chip shortage that prevented it from meeting demand for its vehicles.