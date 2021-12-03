Honda Recall 2021: Passports, Pilots, and Ridgelines are all being recalled due to faulty hoods that could pop out unexpectedly.

Honda (HMC) is recalling 724,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods may open unexpectedly while driving, blocking the driver’s view and raising the danger of a catastrophe.

Certain 2019 Passports, 2016 to 2019 Pilot, and 2017 to 2020 Ridgeline models are affected by the recall.

The problem arises from the hood latch striker, which might be damaged and separate from the hood, according to the automaker’s recall notice. The hood may pop open while driving as a result of this.

Hood vibration noises or a loose hood, according to Honda, could be a sign that the hood latch striker is failing.

Honda dealers will either repair the hood latch striker or, if necessary, replace the hood at no cost to the vehicle owner to fix the problem.

On Jan. 17, 2022, affected Honda car owners should get recall notices in the mail.

Honda customer support can be reached at 1-888-234-2138 with any questions concerning the recall.

Honda stated that no accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the recall.