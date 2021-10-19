Homebuilding in the United States fell by 1.6 percent in September, owing to ongoing labor and supply shortages.

According to the Department of Commerce’s report released Tuesday, homebuilding in the United States declined in September as permits to build new homes fell by 1.6 percent.

According to the data, the number of building permits issued in August fell to 1,589,000, a 7.7% decrease from the previous month’s record of 1,721,000. Housing starts, which declined by 1.6 percent to 1,555,000 from 1,580,000 the month before, were in a similar predicament.

Building permits -7.7% vs. -2.4 percent est. & +5.6 percent in prior month (rev down from +6 percent); September home starts -1.6 percent vs. -0.2 percent est. & +1.2 percent in prior month (rev down from +3.9 percent). pic.twitter.com/gYNw2ho2cn The latest data comes a day after the National Association of Home Builders reported that, despite the high demand, its members were optimistic. However, there are concerns that supply and labor constraints will continue to stifle demand.

Last month, homebuilder sentiment improved after lumber prices fell from $1,600 to $400, providing some comfort. However, a pre-pandemic labor scarcity, as well as supply issues caused by greater prices of importing other critical building components, have put a damper on the optimism.

The decrease in housing permits and development comes at a time when demand for homes outnumbers available supply. To ameliorate the problem, some builders have accelerated the construction of new homes, while others have slowed the pace of new construction due to concerns that purchasers will struggle to afford a new home at the current price levels, which are pushed higher by demand factors and continuous shortages.

While the housing market’s difficulties are certain to endure, the Commerce Department offers a ray of hope. Last month’s building permits were almost unchanged from September 2020, although the number of home starts was 7.4% higher than the previous year. This shift could be due to a reduction in COVID-19 fears and a general adjustment to the post-pandemic economy.