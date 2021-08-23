Home sales increased by 2% in July for the second month in a row, despite higher inventory.

According to data released Monday by the National Association of Realtors, the real estate market continues to favor sellers over buyers, with existing-home sales rising 2% from June to July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million (NAR).

Homes sales increased by 1.5 percent in July compared to the same month last year, while the median existing-home sales price increased by 17.8%.

The residential real estate market, which has experienced its most rapid growth since 2006, appears to be slowing.

Last month, annual price increases were higher, and comparisons are likely to be smaller this month.

The rising inventory of homes, which now stands at 1.32 million, a 12 percent decline from a year ago, is anticipated to drive sales. Despite the increase in supply, demand has pushed prices to their highest point in history.

According to Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, there are currently more properties for sale than there were in May and June.

“During the COVID lockout, the housing market took a tremendous hit. “The industry appears to be settling down now that the economy has reopened,” Yun said in a press conference Monday unveiling the latest figures.

“It’s still a pretty fast-moving market, but there are signs that it’s less strongly heated now than it was before.”

In July, existing home sales increased by 2% month over month, and inventory increased from 2.5 to 2.6 months. Days on the market remained steady at 17 days in July 2021, and 89 percent of homes sold were on the market for less than a month. The seller’s market is still quite strong. pic.twitter.com/LtgJQGiZjC

The real estate market continues to be extremely competitive. Homes are on the market for an average of 17 days.

First-time buyers account for 30% of all house sales, compared to 40% on average, and one-quarter of buyers pay cash.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage rates have mostly remained steady since May and June, and mortgage applications have slowed.

According to Danielle Hale, senior economist at Realtor.com, the economic recovery is critical to the sales momentum, and house sales should continue to grow steadily in the coming months assuming mortgage rates remain low.

Mortgage rates are likely to remain low through 2022, according to forecasts from Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, MBA, and the National Association of Realtors. pic.twitter.com/fbbZO0rQoT