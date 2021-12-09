Home refinancings increased as mortgage rates fell, but buyers slowed down.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell by 9% in the first week of December compared to the previous week, sparking a rise in refinancings. After a recent increase, prospective home buyers have slowed down.

Refinancings increased by 9% in the week ending Dec. 3, according to the Mortgage Brokers Association’s weekly applications survey, but homebuyer demand for mortgages declined following four weeks of rises.

“While the 30-year fixed mortgage rate and the 15-year fixed mortgage rate both fell one basis point, the FHA rate fell seven basis points, driving the surge in government refinances,” Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting, said in a press release on December 8.

According to the MBA, mortgage applications for house purchases declined 5% this week and were 8% lower than the same week a year ago, after four straight rises.

“Borrowers are continuing to take advantage of these chances,” Kan stated in the same release, “but if rates rise as MBA predicts, the window of opportunity to refinancing will continue to shrink.”

“Activity is still near its best level since March 2021, which is a positive sign as the year draws to a close,” Kan said, adding that a scarcity of inventory, coupled with rapid home price growth and mortgage rates higher than in 2020, could slow refinancing.

According to CNBC, the 1 basis point decline in mortgage rates last week was attributed by some to news of the omicron variant, a Covid viral mutation that was initially detected on December 1 and whose serious risks are yet unknown.

The refinance percentage of total mortgage applications grew to 63.9 percent from 59.4 percent the week before. The percentage of applications for adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) fell to 3.0% of total applications.

Despite the refinancing boom, refinances were still 37% lower than a year ago, and home mortgage rates were 40 basis points lower.