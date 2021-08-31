Home prices are surging and breaking records at the fastest rate in over 30 years.

In 2021, home prices will continue to rise. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index, home prices grew 18.6% in June, nearly 2% higher than the previous month’s 16.8% increase.

The results represent the greatest growth in the index’s history, which began in 1987. Due to low borrowing rates and increasing demand for homes, prices have risen to historic highs. Home prices are now 41% higher than they were in 2006, when the housing boom peaked.

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index rises to a new high of +18.6% y/y, up from +16.8% in the previous month (revised from +16.6%)… +19.1 percent y/y in the 20-city index, up from +17.1 percent in the previous month (revised from +17 percent)… Boston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle all posted year-over-year gains that were all new highs. twitter.com/UuENsQ6ghk

The 10-city composite increased by 18.5 percent in June, compared to 16.8 percent in May, and the 20-city composite increased by 2 percent, to 19.1 percent.

Phoenix (29.3%), San Diego (27.1%), and Seattle (27.1%) saw the highest gains (25 percent ). Only Chicago reported no price increases in June compared to May.

The price gains and stability of the price gains, according to Craig Lazzara, managing director and worldwide head of index investment strategy at S&P DJI, have been “exceptional.”

“All 20 cities rose in June, and all 20 gained more in the 12 months ending in June than in the 12 months ending in May,” Lazzara added.

“In June, the S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index grew by 1.8 percent, while the FHFA house price index increased by 1.6 percent,” according to Goldman Sachs. Each series’ year-over-year rate surged to an all-time high.”

According to the National Association of Realtors, home prices have continued to grow amid high demand and low supply, which is still down 12 percent year-over-year in July.

The price hikes have been described as “out of control, unsustainable, and unhealthy” by Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakly Advisory Group.

Home sales have begun to decline, which could indicate that price increases are slowing as a result.

According to research from Ally Home President Glenn Brunker, 45 percent of home buyers are delaying their purchase due to market conditions, with 29 percent citing price and 20 percent citing properties selling too quickly.

According to the Federal Reserve, low rates are projected to keep prices high and are unlikely to rise in the foreseeable future.