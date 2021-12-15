Hobby Lobby Is Raising Hourly Wages: Here’s What Full-Time Employees Will Earn.

Hobby Lobby is the latest store to declare that the minimum wage for full-time employees would increase to $18.50 per hour on January 1, 2022.

The 1972-founded arts and crafts business claims to have raised its minimum pay 12 times in the last 13 years.

Hobby Lobby was “one of the first shops to implement a nationwide minimum hourly rate considerably above the federal minimum wage” in 2009, according to the company.

Costco, Target, Amazon, and Walmart have all recently increased their staff compensation. Costco pays $17 per hour to its employees, while Amazon and Target have announced increases to $15 per hour for its staff.

In September, Walmart increased the pay of 565,000 U.S. employees by at least $1 per hour. Depending on the position, Walmart’s starting compensation ranges from $12 to $17 per hour.

Hobby Lobby’s minimum pay has risen to $15 per hour by 2014.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” Hobby Lobby CEO and founder David Green said in a statement.

“Over the years, we’ve worked hard to give the greatest compensation and benefits in retail, which has helped us to attract and keep an excellent group of employees to service our committed customers,” he stated.

Medical plans, 401(k) with corporate match, personal paid time off, holiday pay, and an employee discount are just a few of the amenities offered by Hobby Lobby to its employees.

The chain won a Supreme Court decision in 2014 that gave it the ability to deny birth contraception to its employees because it went against their religious convictions.

Hobby Lobby, which has 956 retail locations, has been closed on Sundays since 1998 to allow its employees to pray.