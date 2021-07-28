Hobby Lobby has been ordered to hand up a $1.6 million smuggled Gilgamesh tablet that dates back 3,500 years.

After the smuggled artifact was confirmed to belong to the Iraqi government, Hobby Lobby was compelled to lose a rare 3,500-year-old Gilgamesh Dream Tablet by the US Department of Justice.

Hobby Lobby bought the cuneiform clay tablet, which bears a Sumerian poem and is regarded one of the world’s oldest works of literature, from an international auction house in 2014 for $1.6 million, according to CNBC. It has been on display at the Bible Museum.

In September 2019, law authorities confiscated the table from a museum in Washington, D.C.

In a statement released on Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis stated, “This forfeiture represents a critical milestone on the route of returning this unique and ancient classic of world literature to its nation of origin.” “This office is dedicated to fighting the smuggling of looted antiquities and the black-market selling of cultural property.”

According to the DOJ’s complaint, the tablet was imported into the United States in 2003 by an antiquities dealer who bought it from a family member of a London coin dealer when it was coated with filth and unreadable. The tablet was then transferred to the United States without being declared and cleaned, where it was discovered to contain a portion of the Gilgamesh epic.

The tablet, which measures 6 inches by 5 inches and is written in Akkadian, was sold multiple times in a variety of countries under the guise of being inside a box of assorted ancient brass parts obtained at an auction in 1981.

It eventually found its way to a London auction house, where it was privately sold to Hobby Lobby.

According to the DOJ, Hobby Lobby has agreed to forfeit the tablet as a result of its illegal importations into the United States.

The forfeiture of the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet underscores the Department’s sustained commitment to removing smuggled cultural property from the United States art market, according to Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. “By seizing and forfeiting an ancient item, the department demonstrated its commitment to using all available means, including forfeiture, to enforce justice.”

This isn’t the first time Hobby Lobby has had to hand over items that were allegedly brought into the country illegally.

Hobby Lobby paid a $3 million fine to the federal authorities in 2017 and lost more than 5,500 objects suspected to have been plundered. Brief News from Washington Newsday.