History’s 10 Worst Stock Market Crashes, Explained

Here are 10 stock market disasters that rocked investors, economies, and occasionally the entire world, starting with the turn of the twentieth century and ending with the coronavirus. Diversyfund produced a list of ten stock market crashes throughout history, assessed their causes and effects, and used information from economic news reports and studies to better understand them.

The 1929 stock market crash, which preceded the Great Depression of the 1930s, may still be the most well-known. The Dow Jones Industrial Average took 25 years to fully recover.

It’s sometimes debatable what causes a crash. After the housing bubble burst in the United States in 2008, for example, Paul Krugman of The New York Times and former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke argued about why the Great Recession got so severe. Then President Barack Obama and Arizona Senator John McCain provided opposing accounts of what caused it, with the president citing banking system deregulation and his Republican presidential opponent citing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans.

Crashes can lead to regulatory changes, as as the founding of the Federal Reserve System in the United States after the Panic of 1907, or they might demonstrate the full implications of something like globalization, as the 1987 Black Monday Crash demonstrated.

Continue reading to learn more about these 10 stock market disasters and the stories behind them.

The Panic of 1907 occurred in the year 1907.

The Panic of 1907, the first global financial crisis of the twentieth century, inspired the establishment of the Federal Reserve System in the United States. The crisis began in trust businesses in New York City, which competed with banks but were not regulated by the New York Clearing House. F. Augustus Heinze and Charles W. Morse, two speculators, failed to corner the stock of United Copper, a copper mining firm, causing panic. The clearing house was able to stop a run on the men’s banks, but not on the trust businesses. J.P. Morgan, the great banker, and others eventually saved the banks and the stock market.

The stock market crashes in 1929.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged six times in value in the five years leading up to the most well-known crash, from 63 to 381. Then, on Oct. 28, 1929, it happened. This is a condensed version of the information.