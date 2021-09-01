History Portugal is saved by Cristiano Ronaldo as France is held in World Cup qualifying.

With two late goals in a 2-1 win against the Republic of Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football, while holders France drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2022 World Cup qualification on Wednesday.

Ronaldo had an early penalty saved by young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in Faro a day after completing his return to Manchester United, before Ireland took the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Stephen Kenny’s side looked set for a famous triumph after John Egan’s glancing header, but Ronaldo crushed Irish hearts with an 89th-minute equalizer — a strike that lifted him above Iranian Ali Daei’s 109th goal.

Home the sixth minute of injury time, the 36-year-old Ronaldo stole all three points for Portugal, rising highest to slam in a header from Joao Mario’s right-wing cross.

“This is my one-of-a-kind record. “I’m overjoyed, and it’s another step forward in my career,” Ronaldo said on RTP public television.

In addition, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner matched Sergio Ramos’ European record of 180 caps.

“(The drive comes from) my desire to keep playing football, as well as the last contract I signed (with Manchester United), which allowed me to return home,” Ronaldo stated.

“I enjoy scoring goals, putting on a show, and winning titles the most.”

With 10 points from four games, Portugal leads Group A, albeit Serbia is only three points behind with a game in hand.

The group winners will automatically qualify for the finals in Qatar next year, while the runners-up will compete in the play-offs.

France fell behind in Strasbourg when Edin Dzeko rifled in a low shot from 20 yards for the first time since losing to Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

When Dzeko’s header at a corner struck Griezmann and rolled just over the line, Griezmann equalized, but Jules Kounde was sent off for a reckless foul early in the second half for the hosts.

France leads Group D by four points over Ukraine, who were held to a 2-2 draw away to Kazakhstan after conceding a last-gasp goal. Finland is six points behind the leaders, although they have two games in hand.

“Qualifying stages are difficult,” France coach Didier Deschamps stated, referring to his team’s next match against Ukraine in Kiev.

"Given what transpired, we have to be content with a draw. We have one more point, there are still plenty more available, and Saturday's match is approaching.