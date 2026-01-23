Historic Waterfront House on Thames Hits Market for £1.25 Million

A Grade II-listed waterfront house nestled beside Shadwell Basin is now available for sale at £1.25 million, according to Knight Frank. The property, located on Peartree Lane, forms part of the postmodern development that reshaped the London Docklands in the 1980s.

Architectural Landmark on the Thames

This distinctive house, designed by architecture firm MacCormac Jamieson Prichard (later MJP), is a striking blend of Victorian warehouse aesthetics and Venetian palazzo influence. Characterized by its four concrete columns, large arched windows, and two blue metal balconies, the building represents a unique moment in London’s architectural history. Completed in 1988 as part of the wider Docklands regeneration project, it stands as one of the most recognizable structures along Shadwell Basin.

Shadwell Basin itself is one of the last remaining docks of the once-thriving London Docks, a complex of wharves, quays, and canals built in the 19th century. The London Docklands were crucial to the British Empire’s trading operations, reaching their peak in 1964 with the handling of 61 million tonnes of goods. However, with the advent of container ships too large for the Thames, the docks fell into decline, leading to their closure in the late 20th century. Unlike many of its counterparts, Shadwell Basin was preserved, making it a landmark for the ongoing regeneration efforts that have defined East London’s transformation over the past few decades.

The house spans just over 2,000 square feet across three floors, offering four spacious bedrooms and a host of practical amenities. The ground floor includes a bedroom, utility room, and study, all of which overlook the tranquil Shadwell Basin. Upstairs, the kitchen, dining room, and reception area are complemented by a semi-circular window and a balcony, creating a bright and airy living space. The top floor is home to three additional bedrooms. Outside, the property boasts a private front garden and a detached garage that can accommodate up to three cars.

Set against the backdrop of one of London’s most iconic historic districts, this house offers more than just modern living; it presents an opportunity to own a piece of architectural history. “What makes this home truly special is its setting within Shadwell Basin,” said Andrew Nicholson from Knight Frank. “It’s not just housing; it’s a landmark, a piece of history, a ‘Venetian palazzo on the Thames’ that embraces the water in a way few places do.”

The house is located within walking distance of Wapping High Street, where television personality Graham Norton’s Georgian townhouse was recently listed for £4.95 million. The development, with its combination of grand postmodern design and practical space, is a rare offering in central London.

Since being granted Grade II-listed status in 2018, the development surrounding Shadwell Basin has been recognized for its historical significance and architectural style. As one of the few remaining pieces of the Docklands’ industrial past, this property is not only a home but a custodian of the area’s storied legacy.