Hissene Habre, the ex-leader of Chad, died in Senegal while incarcerated.

Senegalese Justice Minister Malick Sall announced Tuesday that former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life sentence in Senegal for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has died. He was 79 years old at the time.

Sall informed the television station TFM, “Habre is in his Lord’s hands.”

He died of Covid-19, according to the Chadian consulate.

Habre, who ruled Chad from 1982 to 1990, was found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity in 2016 after an African Union-backed tribunal in Dakar, Senegal.

He assumed power in Chad in 1982, but was ousted and fled to Senegal in 1990.

Habre’s reign was distinguished by harsh repression of opposition, which included allegations of torture and killings of opponents.

Under his command, an estimated 40,000 people were slain in the semi-desert area.

Habre, who was living in exile in Dakar with his wife and children, had a tranquil life in an affluent suburb.

But, after an agreement with Senegal, the former tyrant, dubbed “Africa’s Pinochet,” was finally apprehended in 2013 and tried by a special tribunal set up by the African Union.

Habre began serving his life term in Dakar’s Cap Manuel prison.

Given his senior age, his supporters expressed concern for his health and campaigned for more humane incarceration circumstances.

A Senegalese judge gave him a two-month leave of absence last year to protect him from the coronavirus.

Groups representing Habre’s victims acknowledged his right to humanitarian treatment, but they were adamant in their opposition to special treatment for the former tyrant.

Habre’s victims’ lawyer, Reed Brody, said in a statement on Tuesday that he had been advocating for the former tyrant to be vaccinated against Covid for “months.”

AFP was unable to independently verify Habre’s vaccination status.

Despite this, Brody was scathing about Habre’s reputation, claiming that he would “go down in history as one of the world’s most pitiless tyrants.”

“To achieve and preserve power, Habre slaughtered his own people… Brody claims that he “burned down entire villages, sent women to serve as sexual slaves for his warriors, and established secret dungeons to torment his enemies.”

Habre’s conviction in 2016 was considered as a watershed moment in the fight against human rights violators in Africa, where the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague was losing favor.

During his reign, the former dictator was ordered to pay up to 30,000 euros ($33,000) to each victim of rape, arbitrary arrest, and incarceration, as well as their relatives.

