Hiring Season Has Arrived! Walmart and four other retailers are hiring for the holiday season.

Walmart is one of numerous shops that has hired 150,000 new staff in preparation for the holiday shopping season.

The majority of the new staff will be hired on a permanent, full-time basis, with the opportunity for employees to take up extra hours during the holidays.

In a statement, Julie Murphy, Walmart’s chief people officer, stated, “We’re always looking to add outstanding talent to our incredible team of dedicated employees – the every day heroes who have been a continuous force for good in their communities throughout the uncertainties of the last year.”

“Millions of customers will rely on our team to assist them locate wonderful gifts and holiday meals before we realize it, and we’ll be ready,” she added.

Employees at Walmart earn an average hourly income of $16.40 and receive perks such as free college tuition and books, health insurance, paid time off, no-cost counseling, 401(k), parental leave, a 10% associate discount, and discounts on cell phone plans, fitness memberships, and more.

Interested job seekers can apply in-store, online, or through the [email protected] app, where they will often receive same-day job offers, according to the firm.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is also hiring for the holidays, announcing that it will hire 90,000 people throughout its stores, distribution hubs, and e-commerce fulfillment centers. For working during the holiday season, employees who sign on with the shop will receive a bonus ranging from $100 to $400.

Kohl’s employees enjoy competitive pay, flexible schedules, an immediate 15% discount that can be combined with other Kohl’s coupons, healthcare coverage for full and part-time employees who work at least 30 hours per week, and free onsite healthcare for distribution workers.

Candidates can apply for jobs at Kohl’s by going to Careers.Kohls.com or texting APPLY to 24508. According to the company, all interviews would be performed over the phone.

In addition, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21-23, Kohl’s will organize a nationwide hiring event at all stores, distribution centers, and e-commerce fulfillment centers, where employment offers will be made on the same day. Job seekers are urged to apply in advance, but they can also come into any location for an on-the-spot interview, according to Kohl’s.

Target

Target is also hiring for the holidays, with 100,000 seasonal employees who will be able to stay on once the peak shopping season is gone.

Target has a $15 minimum salary and a student loan forgiveness program. Brief News from Washington Newsday.