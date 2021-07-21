High-tech TV gimmicks for a fan-free Olympics in Tokyo

Because there will be no supporters in the stands and less reporters on the ground, broadcasters will rely on technology to provide a more immersive experience for viewers during the Tokyo Olympics.

After the Games were postponed for a year in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, many broadcasters had to rethink their coverage plans.

Since 2008, Olympic Transmitting Services has been in charge of recording and broadcasting the Games, but none have ever been as spectacular as this.

“Our key commitment following the postponement was that we would not diminish the scope of what we were undertaking in any way,” OBS CEO Yiannis Exarchos stated.

In fact, OBS crews anticipate filming over 9,500 hours of Olympic footage in Tokyo 2020, which is a 30% increase over Rio 2016.

The footage will be given to television stations with broadcast rights all over the world.

Since the first televised Olympics in Berlin in 1936, when three cameras caught images that were sent to an audience only a few kilometers away, Olympic broadcasts have gone a long way.

Broadcasters are now promising consumers an enhanced viewing experience that includes a variety of new technology.

One of these is OBS’s 3D Athlete-Tracking technology, which uses artificial intelligence to merge images from several cameras and depict the sports action from every aspect.

“Let’s do the 100 meters… After a few seconds, you may go back and recreate the entire race by identifying the different peaks or speeds,” Exarchos explained.

He explained, “You start to comprehend how such a fast race was truly conducted.”

“This adds context for pundits and, more importantly, viewers, allowing them to fully comprehend what goes on behind these spectacular performances.”

OBS will film the entire Games in ultra-high quality for the first time (4K).

Japanese television viewers with the most up-to-date sets will be able to watch in 8K.

NHK, Japan’s national broadcaster, is a pioneer in the subject and will use cameras that are still under development.

“One of the advantages of 8K is that it shows the nuances of how bodies move in unprecedented detail on the screen,” said Takayuki Yamashita of NHK’s technology research center.

However, Laurent-Eric Le Lay, the director of sports for France Televisions, advised against a “race of ‘Ks.”

Visual effects will make the studio appear to float on Tokyo Bay as part of France Television’s innovations for the Games.

“We’re making a virtual glass bubble for viewers to see through. Brief News from Washington Newsday.