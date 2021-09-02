High prices and low rates are driving the mortgage refinance boom, according to this infographic.

In the United States, a combination of record low mortgage rates and rising housing values has resulted in a rise in mortgage refinances. Mortgage originations nearly reached $1.2 trillion in Q4 2020, according to Equifax data supplied by the New York Federal Reserve, with refinances accounting for roughly 60% of that total. According to Freddie Mac, current homeowners refinancing their debt accounted for 70% of $1.3 trillion in mortgage originations in the first three months of 2021, indicating that the refinance boom is still going strong.

Homeowners are in the best position to profit from the current market since they will benefit from both high house prices and low rates, but prospective buyers will see the benefits of low mortgage rates at least partially offset by high home prices. Many homeowners choose to take cash out while refinancing their mortgage, allowing them to fully utilize their home equity. Homeowners cashed out $150 billion refinancing their mortgages last year, according to Freddie Mac, the greatest number since 2007.

Mortgage refinances in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 even topped the level recorded during the refinance boom of 2003, albeit only in nominal terms, as shown in the graph below. It’s also worth noting that in 2003, only 30% of mortgage originations went to borrowers with excellent credit scores, whereas in the last 12 months, such borrowers accounted for more than 70% of origination volume, making the current boom less concerning than the 2003 refinance frenzy, which contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.