Hichilema, the leader of Zambia’s opposition, has won the presidential election.

Hakainde Hichilema, a business mogul and opposition leader, was proclaimed the winner of Zambia’s fiercely contested presidential election on Monday. Zambia is a debt-ridden yet copper-rich country.

Official results revealed Hichilema received 2,810,757 votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1,814,201 votes, with 155 of 156 constituencies reporting.

In a televised address, election commission head Justice Esau Chulu remarked, “I therefore pronounce the said Hakainde Hichilema to be President-elect of the Republic of Zambia.”

Following a grueling race staged against the backdrop of declining living standards, the 59-year-old veteran opposition politician defeated his long-time adversary Lungu.

Hichilema, who is 59 years old, is running for the presidency for the sixth time, and the third time he has challenged incumbent Lungu, who is 64 years old.

Hichilema was defeated by Lungu by about 100,000 votes in 2016.

Lungu, who has been in power for six years, faced the voters amid rising resentment in the southern African country over rising living costs and crackdowns on dissent.

At Thursday’s election, Hichilema had the support of ten opposition groups under the flag of his and the largest opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

Before a winner was determined, Lungu began screaming foul, claiming the election was neither free nor fair because of acts of violence recorded in Hichilema’s traditional stronghold.

He said that his party’s polling operatives were attacked and chased from voting locations in a statement sent through the president’s office.

AFP journalists witnessed street celebrations in areas of the capital Lusaka while the results were still being tabulated, with several hundred people dressed in party regalia waving flags and marching outside Hichilema’s house. Others performed dance moves while honking their automobile horns.

Hichilema, often known as Bally (slang for father) or by his initials ‘HH,’ appealed for peace on Sunday.

“With victory in sight, I’d like to advise our members and supporters to be calm,” he tweeted.

“We voted for change in order to create a better Zambia devoid of violence and discrimination.”

“Let us embrace the spirit of Ubuntu (humanity) to love and live together happily as the change we voted for.”

Later, he tweeted a photo of a silhouette of his raised hand overlaid on a background with the words “change is here.”

Hichilema also tweeted a photo of himself and former president Rupiah Banda at Banda’s home, claiming that they had just finished a meeting.

“We discussed a wide range of problems relating to our people’s wellbeing. He continued, “We remain dedicated to creating a united and thriving Zambia for all.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.