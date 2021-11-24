Hezbollah has been designated as a “terrorist organization” by Australia.

Australia designated Hezbollah as a “terrorist organization” on Wednesday, expanding an existing ban on armed groups to the entire group, which wields significant power in Lebanon.

The Iran-backed Shiite group “continues to threaten terrorist attacks and provide support to terrorist organizations,” according to Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, and poses a “serious” and “credible” threat to Australia.

Parts of the West have recognized Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, however some governments have been hesitant to penalize the group’s political wing for fear of destabilizing Lebanon and hindering interactions with authorities.

Hezbollah defies easy categorization, serving as a political party, a terrorist organization, and a basic services provider to Lebanon’s Shiite community.

Since the country’s catastrophic civil war ended in 1990, it has been the only party that has refused to disarm.

In Australia, which has a strong Lebanese community, membership in the organization or donating cash for it will now be prohibited.

The timing of the action, which comes as Lebanon grapples with spiraling political and economic woes, was not explained.

Nearly 80% of the population is assessed to be impoverished.

Elections are scheduled for March 2022, and public outrage over nepotism and corruption among Lebanon’s governing class is growing.

Andrews also announced that the far-right group The Base would be listed in Australia.

Security agencies have identified them as a violent, racist neo-Nazi organisation plotting and preparing terrorist operations, according to Andrews.