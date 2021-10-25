Hertz has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles.

Hertz stated on Monday that it will purchase 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022, marking the auto industry’s latest embrace of electric vehicle technology.

According to a press release from Hertz, the automobile rental company, which emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year, the electric cars (EV) will be offered “in major US markets and select cities in Europe” beginning in early November.

Hertz is also planning to put electric vehicle charging stations at its locations.

“Electric vehicles have become mainstream, and we’ve only recently began to witness increased global demand and interest,” said Mark Fields, interim Hertz CEO.

“As a mobility company, the new Hertz will lead the way, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to expand our EV fleet.”

Hertz emerged from the US Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in June, a little more than a year after filing for reorganization as the travel industry was decimated by the coronavirus outbreak.

The automobile rental business has returned as the world economy reopens as a result of the Covid-19 vaccines, and rental companies are replenishing their fleets.

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has been swiftly scaling up production by expanding output at existing factories and constructing additional ones in Germany and Texas, USA.

Traditional automakers such as General Motors and Volkswagen have also announced substantial new EV initiatives in the previous year.

With the latest order, electric vehicles will account for 20% of Hertz’s global fleet. According to Hertz, the business will provide electric vehicle chargers in roughly 65 markets by the end of 2022 and more than 100 markets by the end of 2023.