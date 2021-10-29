Hershey is hoping that a Halloween comeback could boost profits.

Hershey’s Chocolate has performed as planned thanks to Halloween sales that allowed the company to stay ahead of supply chain concerns impacting the retail industry, allowing the company to raise its annual sales projection on Thursday.

In a press release, Chief Executive Officer and The Hershey Company President Michele Buck said, “We are raising both sales and earnings guidance for 2021 to reflect elevated consumer demand across markets, an improved tax outlook, and optimized brand investment, which, collectively, are expected to more than offset higher supply chain costs and inflation.”

“As we approach Halloween’s final days, sales and sell-through are both looking well… As more family gatherings occur this year, we expect this strength to carry over into the holiday season “Reuters quoted her as saying.

According to a survey performed by the National Retail Federation, consumer spending on Halloween-related things could reach $10.14 billion in 2020, up from $8.05 billion in 2010, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Hershey predicts net sales growth of 8-9 percent for the whole year, up from previous estimates of 6-8 percent. The chocolate maker announced consolidated net sales of $2,359.8 billion in the third quarter, up 6.3 percent from projections of $2.33 billion, and a net income of $444.9 million. They also estimate adjusted earnings per share to range from $6.98 to $7.11, which is better than the previous forecast of $6.79 to $6.92.

On an adjusted basis, the business earned $2.10 per share, beating expectations of $2.00.