Here’s Why Walmart Store Employees Will No Longer Receive Quarterly Bonuses.

Walmart (WMT) is ending a historic history of giving shop employees quarterly incentives by raising the base hourly wage to $12 per hour.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the store stated the MyShare bonuses will be rolled into employees’ base pay starting on Jan. 31, 2022, the conclusion of the company’s fiscal year.

According to a Walmart representative, most employees believe their hourly rate is the most essential component of their pay, and that including incentives into their pay increases the amount of constant, predictable income for them.

She went on to clarify that the incentives are only a small part of the wage raises that Walmart employees are getting.

For decades, Walmart employees have received incentives. According to the Journal, these have been dispersed over the years based on a worker’s attendance or store theft level, with some quarters workers not qualifying for bonus money.

Walmart stated last week that it will begin paying a starting wage of $12 per hour, up from $11, at the end of September.

The rise will affect approximately 565,000 employees and is lower than several of its retail competitors, including as Target and Amazon, who have upped their hourly salary to $15 an hour.

Walmart does provide a number of benefits to its employees, including free college tuition and on-the-job training.

According to CNBC, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner stated that the average hourly income is currently $16.40.

Walmart’s stock was trading at $146.68 at 11:22 a.m. ET on Thursday, down 78 cents, or 0.53 percent.