Here’s Why CNN’s Anderson Cooper Isn’t Leaving His Son An Inheritance.

Anderson Cooper, an American journalist and author, has a net worth of $50 million, although he has no plans to leave much of it to his son.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the CNN anchor earns $12 million a year, making him one of the highest-paid journalists in the country.

Cooper’s kid with his ex-partner Benjamin Maisan, Wyatt Morgan, was born via surrogate in April 2020.

The 54-year-old anchor said in September on Air Mail’s podcast that he will follow his parents’ advice and not leave his son a “pot of gold,” but that he will pay for his college education.

In 2014, he informed Howard Stern that his mother Gloria Vanderbilt made it obvious to him as a child that “there is no trust money.”

He also stated that if he knew he would receive a large sum of money, he would be less driven.

It was revealed a few weeks after his mother’s death in 2019 that she had bequeathed the majority of her estate to her son, but Cooper refuted this.

Cooper claimed in his book “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” published in 2021, that towards the end of his mother’s life, there was no major Vanderbilt family fortune remaining.

Reginald Vanderbilt, his mother’s father, was a great-grandson of Cornelius Vanderbilt, the railroad magnate and one of America’s first millionaires.

Cornelius had an inflation-adjusted net worth of $185 billion when he died in 1877, according to reports, making him one of the wealthiest people in history.

Cooper’s fortune is mostly obtained from his journalism career, which he began in 1992.

In 2001, he joined CNN and co-anchored “American Morning” with Paula Zahn. In 2002, he was named the weekend prime-time anchor for CNN.

In 2003, he launched his own show, “Anderson Cooper 360.”

Cooper earned money from writing in addition to his television profession. As a freelance writer, he has written a range of pieces.

“Dispatches from the Edge,” his book, was published by HarperCollins in May 2006 and reached the top of The New York Times Best Seller list in June of that year.

Cooper owns a beach property in Trancoso, Brazil, as well as a renovated historic firehouse in Greenwich Village, New York, which he purchased for $4.3 million in 2010.