Here’s where you can find 19 more Apple Stores in Target stores just in time for the holidays.

Target (TGT) is expanding its partnership with Apple by opening more shop-in-shop pop-up locations in time for the holidays. There will be a total of 19 additional tech shops within Target stores, in addition to the 17 that were first introduced in February.

Target customers may buy Apple goods and accessories while getting help from Target Tech Consultants who have been educated by Apple. They now have twice as much room dedicated to electronic products as before, allowing customers to check out equipment before making a purchase.

The first 17 Apple shop-in-shop sites were launched in the following locations : California, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The 19 new stores will be located at the following Target locations in Florida, Minnesota, and Texas.

Target has previously expanded its agreement with the Disney Stores to bring an extra 100 locations within its stores, so this isn’t the first shop-in-shop tie-in. For popup shops, the business has partnered with Ulta and Levi Strauss & Co.

Target also has the entire Apple lineup available online at Target.com, in addition to the Apple pop-up shops.

Target’s stock was trading at $252.00 in premarket hours on Wednesday, down 19 cents, or 0.08 percent.