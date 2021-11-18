Here’s What Instacart’s ‘Shopper Safety Alert’ Technology Means.

On Wednesday, Instacart unveiled new safety features that will alert customers to “major situations” as they occur, as well as improving existing capabilities such as emergency calls.

Samdesk, an artificial intelligence worldwide disruption monitoring platform, teamed with Instacart. The Shopper Safety Alert collects information from law enforcement, social media, and local news, among other sources, to alert shoppers of urgent occurrences so that they can avoid the area.

If an incident occurs during the ordering process, the technology automatically pauses the order, preventing shoppers from approaching unsafe locations. In the United States, shopping malls and shopping centers are more frequently the scene of mass shootings and other violent occurrences. In the event of a crisis, features like Shopper Safety Alert can help keep shoppers safe.

“Our new Shopper Safety Alerts will protect shoppers in the unlikely event that they are confronted with an unforeseen crisis, providing near real-time information to assist them avoid potentially dangerous regions.” Instacart’s Vice President of Shopper and Fulfillment, Daniel Danker, said in a press statement, “This upgrade is part of our broader commitment to shopper safety, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to help shoppers earn securely.”

Instacart also announced a partnership with RapidSOS to improve their in-app emergency dialing. Shoppers may now contact 911 from within the app, and with the upgrade, they can also share their location and other important information with any nearby emergency responders.

New safety lessons on safe shopping, driving, and delivery will be available from the largest online grocery platform, which will teach users through how to report an incident on the app and recommended safety standards.

Instacart has worked with RAINN to deliver more training on sexual misconduct prevention and reporting in incidents of sexual misconduct.

In the end, these changes and rollouts will provide customers with increased protection in the case of an emergency and additional resources to help them prepare for a potentially perilous situation.