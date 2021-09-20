Here’s What Elon Musk Had to Say About President Biden Ignoring SpaceX’s Inspiration4 Mission.

Following the successful mission of SpaceX’s Inspiration4, CEO Elon Musk had a clever retort to President Joe Biden’s lack of acknowledgement of civilian spaceflight.

Musk took a swipe at Biden when questioned by one of his 60 million Twitter followers why the US President refuses to recognise the astronauts who returned to Earth on Saturday and are working to raise “hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude.”

Musk responded to the fan, “He’s still sleeping” — a jab at Biden’s use of the nickname “Sleepy Joe” during the 2020 presidential campaign, which former President Donald Trump frequently used to insult the then-candidate.

According to Reuters, Israel’s outgoing prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Biden fell asleep during a meeting with Israel’s newly elected prime minister, Naftali Bennett.

He’s still dozing off.

Biden has yet to congratulate Musk or the space team on their successful mission into space. NASA praised Musk and SpaceX for their work on the Inspiration4 mission. Blue Origin and Jeff Bezos, a competitor, also expressed their gratitude on social media.

By the time the four-person American flight crew returned from their three-day mission in orbit, they had raised $210 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, including $50 million from Musk himself.

#Inspiration4 has returned! The first all-private orbital spaceflight mission has landed at @NASAKennedy, marking yet another commercial success story in our long-term goal of making the spaceport a multi-user spaceport. https://t.co/BafSPVi9dV

Congratulations to @SpaceX and the crew of the @Inspiration4x for completing their mission successfully. https://t.co/MJ8SloSCK4

Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on yesterday night’s successful launch of Inspiration4. Another step toward a future in which everyone has access to space.

According to CNBC, SpaceX has a positive connection with the federal government, having just won a $2.89 billion deal to build NASA’s next crewed lunar mission. According to the news outlet, SpaceX beat out Bezos’ Blue Origin and Leidos subsidiary Dynetics for the job.

The crew of the Crew Dragon spaceship included the first Black woman to serve as a spacecraft pilot, the youngest American astronaut, and the first person to fly to space with a prosthesis.

Happy, healthy, and at home.

@ArceneauxHayley, @rookisaacman, @DrSianProctor, and @ChrisSembroski, welcome back to Earth!

The aim of #Inspiration4 doesn’t end here; join us in raising $200 million for @StJude!

. Brief News from Washington Newsday.