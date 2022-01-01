Here’s What Economists Have to Say About Inflation Fears in the United States in 2022.

After lying asleep for years, inflation has awakened in 2021 to become something of a devil. Its foreboding phantom is now throwing a shadow into 2022, and whether or not it will linger is unclear.

Along with the ongoing war against COVID-19, inflation has become the primary concern for policymakers at the White House and the Federal Reserve. As the economy began to recover from the pandemic’s constraints and interruptions, core inflation indices reached levels not seen in decades.

Inflation is expected to remain stable through 2022, according to economists polled by the International Business Times. They also agree that the reasons revolve around four factors.