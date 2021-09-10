Here’s How Much You’ll Save on Cheap At-Home Rapid COVID Tests from Kroger, Walmart, and Amazon.

Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger will begin offering Americans at-home fast COVID testing at a lower rate as part of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 action plan, which was revealed Thursday.

Consumers will be able to purchase the tests, which will be required by some companies, starting next week. According to the White House, they will be available at a discount of up to 35 percent online and in stores for the next three months.

“From the beginning, America has failed to perform enough COVID-19 testing,” Biden stated on Thursday. I’m taking actions tonight to make testing more accessible, affordable, and convenient in order to better detect and control the Delta variant.”

Biden also announced the extension of free COVID testing at 10,000 pharmacies across the country, with $2 billion set aside for the purchase of almost 300 million quick tests for distribution to community health clinics, food banks, and schools.

“This is critical for everyone, but especially for parents and children who are not yet vaccinated. You’ll be able to test them at home, as well as those in their immediate vicinity,” Biden stated.

The COVID-19 action plan is a six-part initiative aimed at reducing the viral outbreak caused by the Delta strain. It contained contentious vaccine mandates as well as other COVID-prevention efforts.

The Delta variety has resulted in an increase in infections across the country, especially in states with low vaccination rates. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 40.6 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus, with over 654,000 COVID-19 deaths documented across the US.