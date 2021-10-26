Here’s A Look At The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, As Revealed By GM.

General Motors (GM) has introduced the next edition of its mid-engine Corvette Z06, which will be available in 2023, two years after the Stingray’s introduction.

In a statement, GM President Mark Reuss remarked, “The new Corvette Z06 defines the American supercar.” “It takes the iconic design and game-changing characteristics of the mid-engine Corvette and elevates them to give refined yet uncompromising track capability and world-class performance.” The Z06 is powered by a new 5.5 L LT6 engine that produces 670 horsepower at 8,600 rpm, according to GM, making it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in a production automobile. The engine produces 460 lb-ft of torque.

The engine is paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and comes with a performance package that adds 734 pounds of downforce at 186 mph for better track performance.

To round out the performance car, a wider 3.6-inch stance was combined with 345 tires and 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

To boost cooling performance, side air vents and new front and rear fascias with a center heat exchanger provide more airflow. For additional stability and turning, a redesigned rear spoiler and adjustable wickerbill pieces were installed.

According to CNBC, the Z06 is estimated to reach 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, making it the fastest Corvette the company has ever made.

Carbon fiber interior trim, a carbon fiber-wrapped steering wheel, shift paddles, and carbon fiber interior trim kits, as well as hand-wrapped leather upholstery choices, may all be found within the Z06.

Twelve exterior colors, seven wheel packages, seven interior colors, three seat options, and two interior carbon-fiber trim packages are all available for the automobile.

“The Z06 is an upgraded execution of the eighth-generation design to match its performance,” said Phil Zak, executive design director at Chevrolet. “The Z06 instills an atmosphere of raw power and performance with unique craftsmanship, from its wide planted stance with sculpted surfaces to its premium and carbon fiber materials.” The 2023 Corvette Z06 will be on sale in the summer of 2022 at General Motors’ Bowling Green Assembly factory in Kentucky, where it will be sold worldwide.

The price of the Z06 was not published at the time of its unveiling, but GM executives told CNBC that it would be comparable to a 44 percent premium over the previous Z06 generation and the base model, putting the starting price about $86,400.

