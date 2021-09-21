Here are some reasons why Apple’s iPhone 13 should be a huge hit.

The iPhone 13 from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has arrived, and first impressions of the smartphone giant’s latest and best handset aren’t promising. Apple’s latest iPhone models received the regular round of upgrades, including a better screen, quicker processor, better camera system, and larger battery, among other things. However, the lack of any “groundbreaking” features has spawned a slew of internet memes, with some expressing dissatisfaction at the lack of significant innovation.

However, I believe the iPhone 13 will be a bigger hit than the iPhone 12, which was a smash hit last year because to low prices and the addition of 5G.

Let’s take a look at why that might be the case.

The iPhone 12 aided Apple’s ascension to the top of the 5G smartphone market. According to Strategy Analytics, Apple’s iPhone 12 accounted for 29% of the 5G smartphone market. With more users expected to migrate to Apple’s 5G capabilities, the new iPhone models are expected to increase that market share up to 40%.

That’s hardly unexpected given that, according to a third-party study estimate, fewer than 1% of Apple’s installed base of almost 1.1 billion iPhones has a 5G-enabled handset. The iPhone 12 sold over 100 million copies in less than seven months after its release, and the iPhone 13 is poised to continue that trend, since it is likely to appeal to buyers who have been putting off upgrading to a 5G handset.

The storage capacity of the base iPhone 13 models has been increased to 128 GB (gigabytes), with prices starting at $699 for the small model and $799 for the 6.1-inch size, with the 64 GB option no longer available. While this is $100 more than the iPhone 12’s base models, the new costs are nearly in line with the industry standard. According to IDC, the average selling price of a 5G smartphone is $634.

When you add in features like more 5G wireless bands for greater connectivity and Apple's claim that the iPhone 13 models can last 1.5 to 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12, it's easy to understand why people who haven't yet jumped on the 5G bandwagon would do so now. Additionally, Apple claims that the iPhone 13's expanded number of 5G bands will allow it to double its 5G support to more.