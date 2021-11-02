Henry Launches Anti-Harassment Online Campaign.

Thierry Henry, a former France international, stated in Lisbon on Tuesday that he plans to fight online harassment and put pressure on social media firms in collaboration with an NGO and his sponsor Puma.

“We require assistance,” Henry said at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon. “It’s had an impact on all of us.” Henry, who is currently the Belgian national team’s assistant coach, shut down his social media accounts in March.

“As an individual, I’m fine without it,” he stated at a press conference announcing the campaign with Puma and the Game of Our Lives foundation.

“We need aid from higher-ups,” he continued, adding that he wanted social media corporations to be held accountable. “We need to band together to ensure that those individuals pass legislation that holds those platforms more accountable.” “I don’t believe they’re doing nearly enough to make us feel safe on it,” he continued. “It’s not like they’re attempting to change anything.” In April, football teams, players, and athletic bodies, mostly from England, as well as Prince William of the United Kingdom, launched a three-day social media boycott to combat online abuse, especially racism.

Despite that action and Henry’s social media retreat, Puma marketing director Adam Petrick, who stood alongside the former World Cup winner, insisted his business was not pursuing a similar tactic.

“Boycotting isn’t an option for us,” he stated. “The platforms must work with us to have a real conversation about specific actions. Some of them are progressing…but not all of them, and not enough of them.”